Managing your task list easily
Clean Todo is an efficient and elegant to-do App
The Benefits of Clean Todo
Simplified To-do list
You only need to manage two lists: "Today" and "to-do". Easy and simple, it helps you save time for something more worthwhile.
Enhanced tag management�
It’s very easy to create and filter tags. All your tasks are well organized.
Statistics�
Provides a quick review of tasks in any week and allows you to export a report.
Flip Card
With the streamlined Flip Card, you can focus on only one thing, clear your list of tasks one by one.
Calendar
Add events to Calendar, and you will receive alerts even in flight mode.
Data synch�
Keeps the content on multiple devices totally in sync.
Two clear lists: "Today" and "To-do"
Today List
Records the things you’re going to do today, or anything you wish to do first.
To-do List
Records all the other tasks. With just one click, you can move items to the Today list.
-
Weekly Review
You can check tasks you’ve completed in any week, and export an Excel file for further processing.
-
Task Details
Click on a particular day to get a detailed list of the tasks you’ve already completed in the day.
-
Date/Tag
You can check tasks in any week. You can also check statistics on different categories of tasks through tags.
Too many tasks? Use Tag now
You can easily filter out tasks using one or more tags.
Enter a tag in a simple way�
You can create a task quickly by entering a tag or choosing an existing tag. For each task, you can choose one or more tags.
Enhanced filtering efficiency
Click any tag on a task for filtering -- never so easy before.
Flip Card
Too many tasks? Try "Flip Card" mode. You can flip through and complete tasks one by one. This helps you focus on the present task.�
Connected to Calendar
You can create a task reminder on Clean Todo, which will be added to Calendar App. As an native App, Calendar works reliably and can give alerts even without Internet connection.
Our Premium Plan only $1.75 per month
Available
Options
- Data synch
- To-do amount
- Tags amount
Most Popular
Free Account
$0/month
- Data Synch
- 200Tasks
- 10Tags
Most Popular
Premium
$20.99/year
- Data Synch
- Unlimited Todos
- Unlimited Tags